A first look at Sony’s super-fast RX10 IV zoom camera

Speaking of video, the RX10 IV can also shoot 240, 480 and 960fps in lower resolutions than UHD, in case you want to capture some super-slow motion clips. Of course, as has been the case with all previous models, Sony says the new one is geared toward videographers and photographers alike, particularly those who are into shooting fast-moving sports and wild life. Thing is, you'll have to spend a pretty penny if you want the RX10 IV, as it'll be priced at $1,700 when it hits stores in October.

Unfortunately, we weren't able to get any sample images from the camera at the launch presentation, but we'll try to get those for you as soon as possible. In the meantime, enjoy a quick sample of the RX10 IV's ridiculous 24-fps continuous shooting speed in action.