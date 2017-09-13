Apple Watch with LTE will cost $10/month on US cellular carriers

Yesterday, Apple unveiled its Series 3 Watch, which will have cellular LTE capability. The question many had, though, was about the cost. Not of the watch itself (the cellular version starts at $399), but how much on top of that will you have to pay your carrier to use it? Now, we can give you a number. An Apple Watch Series 3 will cost you $10 per month on your cell plan, and it appears that all US carriers will offer three months of free service (a $30 credit). However, we're still waiting for confirmation from Sprint.
AT&T and Verizon are also offering free activation (a $25 and $30 fee, respectively). T-Mobile will waive its $25 new SIM card kit fee. We've reached out to Sprint for their activation fee policies and will update when we have more. It's interesting that the Apple Watch Series 3 is $10/month on Verizon, when other smartwatches cost $5 on their plan. It's not a surprise that they stuck with the standardized pricing, though a discount would have given them an edge over other carriers.