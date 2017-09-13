Beats' latest earbuds have a Lightning option for newer iPhones

The earphones are available in three different colors -- matte gold, matte silver and black. The availability is advertised as "this Fall," so it's not exactly clear when they'll be ready for preorder or shipping. They're designed with an "axial-aligned driver" that will optimize whatever you are listening to. The urBeats 3 Earphones will ship with four sizes of eartips, as well as removable wingtips, and are designed to be comfortable for all-day wearing. They are also equipped with RemoteTalk, so you can use them with Siri. A pair will cost you $99.95/£89.95.

But Apple hasn't fully turned its back on the 3.5-mm headphone connector: The urBeats3 Earphones are also available in that form. You get a wider variety of colors, though they are more traditional -- gray, white, black and blue. They have the same vague availability ("Coming this Fall") and price point as their lightning counterparts.

Additionally, Apple also upgraded its wireless BeatsX Earphones line with new colors. You can grab these in matte gold or matte silver for $149.95/£129.95. They ship in 3–5 days.