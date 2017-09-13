Hulu's refreshed look arrives on PlayStation consoles

Hulu has brought a revamped user interface (along with its Live TV service) to a variety of devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Xbox 360 and even your Mac or PC. Now the streaming company has brought the updated interface to Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 gaming consoles. Unlike the roll out to the previous devices, PlayStation users won't get Hulu's Live TV service, likely due of Sony's competing PS Vue product. Sling TV's live service is also unavailable on Sony consoles at this time.
If you subscribe to Hulu's No or Limited Commercial on-demand plans, you'll get the updated Hulu app the next time you launch it on your PlayStation 3 or 4. You can add premium channels like HBO, Cinemax and Showtime from there, as per usual. The interface will look the same as on all other platforms, with a Home, My Stuff, Browse and Search tab for easy navigation.