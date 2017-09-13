Nintendo makes voice chat less of a disaster on Switch

Nintendo has rolled out an update for the Switch Online app that might finally make it usable. See, unlike what Sony and Microsoft did for the PlayStation and the Xbox, Nintendo has chosen to put its new console's chat functions in a separate app for Android and iOS. Unfortunately, it was clearly not ready upon launch and suffered from a bunch of serious issues, including not being able to use another app on your phone -- not even to check important texts and calls -- if you don't want to get kicked off a voice chat. Your screen also has to be on the whole time you're chatting with friends, which could drain your phone's battery. This update solves both problems.