Image credit: Nintendo
Play 'Pokémon Gold' and 'Silver' on this pretty new 2DS XL

The Poké Ball edition 2DS XL launches November 7th.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
35m ago in Personal Computing
If you're planning on pre-ordering the upcoming Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon games, why not get a handheld console to match? Thankfully, Nintendo has your back. The company has just introduced a cool new Poké Ball edition of the 2DS XL, so you can really tap into your inner Ash as you launch your beloved Pikachu into battle.

And hey, while you're doing that, you could also venture into the eShop to relive the good ol' days with Pokémon Gold and Silver. The two titles will be available on September 22, but you can pre-order them starting today. And if you do get them before September 21st 2018, you'll also get Celebi, from Pokémon Gold and Silver, as a gift. You also get Celebi in Ultra Moon and Sun if you buy Gold and Silver.

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will be available starting November 17th, while the cool Poke Ball edition of the 2DS XL will be in store shelves on November 7th. Oh, and if you're in Japan, you get arguably the better option: A Pikachu edition of the 2DS XL instead.

