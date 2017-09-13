'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' reaches your Switch on December 1st

You don't have too much longer to get a healthy dose of Japanese-style role-playing on your Nintendo Switch. Monotlith Soft and Nintendo have announced that Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will reach the hybrid console on December 1st, with a Special Edition offering a soundtrack CD and a gigantic 220-page art book. On top of that, there will even be an XC2-themed Pro Controller (below) -- it might be worth the wait just to pick up the colorful gamepad even if you have no inclination to explore Alrest's titan-covered world.