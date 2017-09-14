Facebook may still not know full extent of Russian ad buys

CNN's Dylan Byers writes that ad buys on Facebook are purchased via an automated self-service tool, which avoids any human interaction from the social network. Facebook's Andy Stone told CNN that there wasn't any communication between the people who bought the discovered ads and the website's sales team. This apparently happens with larger ad buys. While this might be one way to shift the blame from itself, notes Byers, Facebook will still need to figure out how to prevent these systems from being exploited in the future.

According to CNN, Facebook employees have taken to internal message boards to call for more transparency about the content of these ads. So far, the company has only said that the ads weren't directly about the US election, but mainly focused on spreading social messages to help reinforce the divide between political sides - including "topics from LGBT matters to race issues to immigration to gun rights." About one-fourth of the ads were targeted to specific geographical locations, as well.

Facebook's statement on the matter says that in addition to new tech to detect fake accounts and reduce misinformation, the company is working on ways to "better detect inauthentic Pages and the ads they may run," along with changes to help "more efficiently detect and stop inauthentic accounts" when they're actually created.

