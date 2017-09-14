The FTC is investigating Equifax's data breach

It's been a long week for Equifax, sure, but that's to say nothing about the 143 million consumers affected by the massive financial data breach. In a move that should bode well for the latter while placing more scrutiny on the former, the Federal Trade Commission has officially announced that it's looking into the matter. "The FTC typically does not comment on ongoing investigations," spokesperson Peter Kaplan said in a statement to Reuters. "However, in light of the intense public interest and the potential impact of this matter, I can confirm that FT staff is investigating the Equifax data breach."