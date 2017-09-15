T-Mobile confirms the new Apple Watch will get LTE speeds

The Apple Watch Series 3 comes with built-in LTE, but as MacRumors pointed out, T-Mobile's add-on $10 wearable plan limits devices to 512kb/s connections. Tonight T-Mobile CEO John Legere announced its plan for the Watch will include unlimited 4G LTE, saying that "We always listen & act!" That should help keep things even among the US carriers for anyone picking up a new iPhone and/or wrist-worn accessory. Of course, according to a T-Mobile spokesperson, the most data-intensive app on the Watch is high quality Apple Music streaming, which tops out at about 256kbps.