Virgin Mobile's US stores get the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus a week late

The carrier gave no reason for the delay, which also affects preorders: Its customers can reserve an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus on September 22nd, when the other big American carriers start getting their shipped. It's possible that Virgin Mobile got bumped lower in priority, as that delayed schedule is in line with Apple's global shipments to Greece, Poland and Russia, Apple Insider observed.

Virgin Mobile's website states that customers can reserve the iPhone X on October 27th, when everyone else can, but it's not clear if that smartphone's delivery will also be delayed.