Image credit: deyangeorgiev
Apple's iPhone screen repair prices are now $20 higher

No word yet on how much an iPhone X screen repair will cost though.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
1h ago in Mobile
Some Reddit users reported yesterday that Apple has increased its screen repair prices for certain iPhone models. Fixing a broken iPhone 6s or 7 screen will now cost $149, up from $129. And repairs for iPhone 6s Plus and 7 Plus screens has increased from $149 to $169, according to Apple's service pricing page.

Those prices are for phones not covered under an AppleCare+ warranty. Screen repairs on phones that are covered under the extended warranty will still cost $29. But AppleCare+ has gone up as well, with larger phones like Plus models costing $149 and the new iPhone X warranty priced at $199.

The new iPhone 8 models are priced under the new screen repair plan -- the 8 will cost you $149 and the 8 Plus, $169 for a new screen. There's no price on Apple's site for an X screen repair, but we can probably expect it to be even higher. We've reached out to Apple about the new pricing and we'll update this post if we receive any additional information.

