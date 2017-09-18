Equifax stock sales prompt DOJ investigation for insider trading

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also looking into the sales and what the executives knew beforehand to see if the move constitutes insider trading. The DOJ investigation will work alongside the SEC's and will be headed by US prosecutors in Atlanta, say Bloomberg's sources. Those agencies are joined by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which is also looking into the breach. Last week, dozens of senators sent letters to the DOJ, SEC and FTC requesting investigations into potential insider trading.

There are a lot of eyes on this breach and two executives have already left the company, though Equifax says they retired. Chief Security Officer Susan Mauldin and Chief Information Officer David Webb left late last week.