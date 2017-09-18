Gmail finally turns addresses and phone numbers into links

Next time someone emails you an address, you no longer have to copypaste it on Maps after viewing it on Gmail or Inbox. Google has rolled out an update that gives its mail apps the power to turn addresses, phone numbers and email addresses into hyperlinks. It's definitely a welcome addition, especially since most other mail apps have been making contact details easier to click for a long time now. Now, you can click addresses to look them up on Google Maps, email addresses to automatically open your default mail app's compose window and phone numbers to start a call on the default phone app if you're on mobile.