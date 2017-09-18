‘NBA 2K18’ gets emergency patch to fix data-wiping Xbox One bug

A new #NBA2K18 patch is now available for XBOX One & PS4. More info later. — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) September 18, 2017

While most of the playerbase won't even see the issue as the game officially launches on September 19th, folks who preordered got an early chance to play last weekend. Reports started surfacing on the NBA 2K18 subreddit of players who opened their MyCareer profile to find their progress and items, including virtual clothing and badges, gone.

Today, 2K Sports posted a step-by-step guide today for players to submit reports that would help the team track down their info and clone a new, non-buggy save file with all their progress. Unfortunately, lost preorder-only items will be replaced at a later date. The issue only affected Xbox One users and the team noted in the Reddit post that the patch should've fixed it for anyone playing on that console.