Shure puts its pro-audio chops to work in $100 Bluetooth earbuds

Any of Shure's noise-cancelling SE line, which all feature detachable earbuds, can be linked up with the Bluetooth Accessory Cable. The new $150 SE215 buds, the more expensive of the pair introduced today, operate this way (and come in several colors): Fans of the headphone jack can still plug in to a headphone jack with a separate cable if they wish, or they can pop off the SE215's and use its cable to make fancier SE earbuds wireless. The cheaper $100 SE112 are a single cord-and-earbuds unit and only come in black. All of these options are Bluetooth 4.1-compatible, promise eight hours of battery life and have a 30-foot range.

Sure, Shure was late to the Bluetooth earbuds party. But with Apple's next iPhones leaving the headphone jack behind for good and the glut of Bluetooth sets we saw at IFA 2017, it's still savvy to get into the wireless audio market.