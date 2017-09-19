Apple Music's Android app adds voice search and social features

The updated Android Apple Music app also has a new voice search, a recently played widget and shortcuts to Beats 1 and Search functions. You can touch and hold the home button or say "Ok Google" to play songs, albums, artists and Beats 1 with Apple's music service. You can also show and play music you've recently listened to on your home screen in the new widget. If you tap and hold the Apple Music app icon, you'll have the option to play Beats 1 or start a new search without having to launch the app first.