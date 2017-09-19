Google’s new Chromebook Pixel is reportedly called... the Pixelbook

The Pixelbook will reportedly come with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage, with the latter two priced at $1,400 and $1,750, respectively. Unlike the earlier Pixel laptops, the new model folds flat like a tablet. It also has a new proprietary stylus, the Pixelbook Pen, sold separately for $100.

It's the first new laptop in the Pixel line since Google soft-killed it in August 2016 by ceasing production. This is the second batch of leaked news that Droid Life published today, the first of which outlined the highly-anticipated Pixel 2 smartphone, along with Google's mini Home speaker and new Daydream headset. We'll see just how accurate those reports were when the search giant has its event formally announcing its new flagship phone on October 4th.