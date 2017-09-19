New 'Wolfenstein' trailer is a reminder to always fight fascism

Faceless jack-booted soldiers goose-step in a celebratory ticker tape parade and brand new Nazi flags line the streets while our own hangs tattered and solitary, covered in ash. It's a chilling image that thankfully doesn't last for too long. "We gotta set this right, Grace," protagonist BJ Blaskowicz says at one point. "Put the fightin' spirit back in the American people; ignite a revolution." That's when all hell breaks loose and fascists start dying in a rain of blood, bullets and fire.

The trailer isn't for the faint of heart (there's plenty of swearing and at least one axe hitting a Nazi forehead), but after 35 years of Wolfenstein anyone surprised probably hasn't been paying attention. When I got to play the game at E3, the section was all about making players feel vulnerable. It's pretty clear that won't be the case for the full game when it's released on October 27th.