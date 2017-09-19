'Zone of the Enders' PS4 remaster adds PSVR support

It's been a while since we've seen or heard anything about Zone of the Enders. The mech classic was created by Hideo Kojima, best known for the Metal Gear series, for the PS2 in 2001. A GBA spin-off was released six months later, followed by Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner in 2003. A third console entry was considered, but eventually cancelled. Kojima might be gone (he's off doing his own thing now), but Konami has a plan to revive the franchise. A PS4 remaster titled Zone of the Enders: Anubis Mars will be out next spring with improved graphics and PSVR support. Nice.