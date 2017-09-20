Belkin's iPhone dongle helps you listen while you charge

Last year's Belkin Rockstar dongle was a lifesaver for iPhone 7 owners who wanted to charge their device while doing just about anything else, but it had a problem: with two Lightning ports, you still had to add a second adapter to plug in your favorite pair of 3.5mm headphones. Thankfully, those days are over. Belkin has introduced a new version of the Rockstar with a 3.5mm jack in place of one of the Lightning connectors. This still won't change the clunkiness of your setup, but at least you won't have to explain why you carry two dongles with your iPhone 8.