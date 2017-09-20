Budweiser offers 150,000 free Lyft round trips

When you claim the code, the funds will be transferred to your Lyft account, but only for the three-day period. This year's program offers round-trips instead of the one-way trips offered during the pilot, which makes a lot more sense. Obviously, Budweiser is offering the rides to gain some feel-good PR and let customers freely consume its product without fear of repercussions. There's no reason you can't, say, drink whiskey and still use the codes, though.

Budweiser plays no favorites in the ride-sharing game. Working with Uber's Otto trucking division, it transported 8,000 cases of Bud over a 120-mile distance, the first such delivery for an autonomous semi-truck. Somehow it makes sense that Uber is delivering the beer, and Lyft is bringing the drunk customers home safely.