Dual-screen Yota3 is official with a sharper E Ink screen

As previously mentioned, the Yota3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625, which is a little disappointing given that prices start at 3,699 yuan -- about $560 instead of the rumored $350. That said, you still get a 12-megapixel main camera with an efficient 1.4um sensor, and it's boosted with a speedy f/1.9 aperture plus Dual PD auto-focus. There's also a handy 3,300 mAh battery with 9V/2A quick charge via USB-C. And no, there is no headphone jack here so you'll need to use an adapter for personal audio.

The Yota3 comes in three versions: there's a 64GB base model with the aforementioned price, then the 128GB model jumps to 4,299 yuan or about $655, with both model packing 4GB of RAM plus microSD expansion (if you don't mind using up one of the two SIM slots). There's also a 64GB "national gift set" version which is also asking for 4,299 yuan, but instead of aluminum, the phone's 7.9mm-thick body uses the more premium 316L stainless steel instead; plus it comes with more accessories and some e-book credit.

It's hard to tell how well the Yota3 will sell in China, let alone the rest of the world. While its rare dual-screen feature will no doubt entertain a presumably small group of enthusiasts, the pricing isn't attractive enough to push it to the mainstream audience, nor is it positioned as a premium device. Either way, it looks like the Yota3 will be a tough sell, which isn't good news for this struggling Russian-Chinese partnership.