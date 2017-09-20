'Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime' lands on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch has made couch co-op gaming more fun by giving you a way to play with friends outside the house. That's why Lovers in A Dangerous Spacetime, which will be available for the Switch on October 3rd, seems like a perfect fit for the hybrid. We once described the neon-colored couch co-op as a "deeply cooperative game," because you need to communicate with your partner(s) on how to maneuver your spaceship to kill hostile robots. Now that it's on the Switch, you can take it anywhere with you, hand out some Joy-Cons and play with friends, officemates, even random strangers.