Saudi Arabia lifts ban on messaging apps like Skype and Snapchat

تلبية لحاجة المستخدم :

هيئة الاتصالات تعلن عن بدء إتاحة تطبيقات الاتصالات عبر الانترنت ..#رفع_الحجب_عن_التطبيقات https://t.co/sFto1fuz0V — عادل ابوحيمد (@CITC_SpokesMan) September 20, 2017

In the CITC spokesman's words, the ban is being lifted to make way for more business over the internet:

This decision comes in line with the recent trends in the ICT sector; the reliance on data revenues (Internet delivery) and added services is the global trend that operators in the Kingdom should take. He added that the Authority is working with all stakeholders to provide all the telecom subscribers in the Kingdom of the finest services that meet their aspirations and satisfy their needs.

Saudi Arabia originally introduced the ban in 2013 out of wariness for services like WhatsApp and Skype, which have secure communications protocols that are difficult to externally monitor, according to Reuters. Lifting the ban will make it easier for people and businesses to operate, but it will also likely end up cutting into profits of the country's three telecoms (Saudi Telecom Co, Mobily and Zain) which were the only providers of international phone and data calls while the ban was in place.