Sequel to 'Final Fantasy' creator's free-to-play game launches today

Sakaguchi has had a part in several classic game franchises, including The Last Story, Chrono Trigger and Parasite Eve. The Battle 2 trailer below shows a dark world where evil has turned to stone, which unfortunately can be awakened by people with too much pureness and light. Whoops.

The cutscenes in Terra Battle 2 are pure Final Fantasy, even though this isn't a Square Enix production, complete with an orchestral score (the first game featured a score by Final Fantasy's Nobuo Uematsu), scantily-clad women (who can still kick all kinds of butt), and massive monsters to take on. The gameplay, however, is more abstract. It seems to be tile-based, with various character cards placed on a grid in turn-based gacha-style action. Of course, we won't know for sure until tonight.