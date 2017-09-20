Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: OnePlus
save
Save
share

The OnePlus 5 got a whimsical French makeover

The limited edition phone has been reimagined by French designer Castelbajac.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
15m ago in Design
Comments
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
OnePlus

If you like your tech on the whimsical side, you'll probably be interested in OnePlus' latest collaboration with French designer Castelbajac. The partnership's line of "Callection" products includes a limited edition version of the OnePlus 5, complete with colorful hardware buttons and a handwriting-adorned back cover. The OnePlus 5 JCC+, which is otherwise identical to the regular OnePlus 5, is available as a 128GB variant and is on sale for the standard device price of £500 ($680). The phone will be available from pop-up events in London and Paris on September 22, and online from October 2. But if that's a bit too spendy, you can still own a piece of the Callection with a limited edition T-shirt (£30/$40) or tote bag (£25/$35), or by downloading a Castelbajac smartphone wallpaper from the Callection website.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr