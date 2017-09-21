Instagram's 'follows you' feature reveals your true friends

Oh wow so now Instagram lets you know who actually follows you ...loves this new update! So you can now lurking who's a fan lmao pic.twitter.com/suQ6NUp3ls — Paris Duarte (@ParisDuarte) September 16, 2017

This incredibly simple and much sought-after update has the internet rejoicing, but it seems it's only rolling out to Android users at the moment (and not all of them -- no-one at Engadget can see the coveted label yet). Instagram has been pretty vague about the new feature, telling Mashable "We're always testing ways to improve the Instagram experience." Rest assured the iOS update will follow soon, though, and then everyone can get to work culling their follower lists and taking their social media beef and passive aggression to a whole new level.