Microsoft may open its first UK store in London's Oxford Circus

The move would see Microsoft set up shop in the unit currently occupied by United Colours of Benetton. It's an extremely popular shopping area that is well-served by the Oxford Circus Tube station and hosts flagship stores for big brands like Nike and H&M. Also, just 250 feet down the road lies Apple's recently-redesigned Regent Street store.

Retail Week suggests that while the talks for a 10-year lease are "very advanced" and could be completed "in the coming weeks," the deal could still fall through. Should everything go smoothly, Microsoft's new London store would be its first in Europe, adding to 106 US stores, 8 Canadian outlets and one in Australia and Puerto Rico respectively.