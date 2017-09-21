Plantronics offers affordable wireless audio for your workouts

If you're willing to splurge a bit, Plantronics hopes to sweeten the deal. The $130 BackBeat Fit Training and $160 Boost Editions (below) combine waterproof open-ears with a 6-month subscription to PEAR's pro workout service through its Personal Coach app. The concept isn't completely novel (Jabra has offered this sort of thing before), but it might be just the ticket if you're buying headphones as part of a commitment to getting in shape. The headphones themselves are identical, but the Boost edition throws in a water-resistant charging pouch that gives you 10 more hours of listening time.

All of the new BackBeats should hit stores (including Amazon) sometime in early October.