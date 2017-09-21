Plantronics offers affordable wireless audio for your workouts

Plantronics' latest BackBeat wireless headphones have tended to focus on value for your hard-earned cash, and that's definitely the focus today. It's launching a range of BackBeat Fit headphones that promise sweat-resistant designs without a huge outlay. The BackBeat Fit 300 in-ears are billed as some of the lightest Bluetooth headphones on the planet, with stable earpieces and low-friction cloth cables, but the cost is relatively easy to swallow at $80 -- the only big catch is the so-so 6-hour battery life. And if you tend to work out more at the gym, the Fit 500 on-ears (shown up top) give you 18 hours of comfier playback for $100.
If you're willing to splurge a bit, Plantronics hopes to sweeten the deal. The $130 BackBeat Fit Training and $160 Boost Editions (below) combine waterproof open-ears with a 6-month subscription to PEAR's pro workout service through its Personal Coach app. The concept isn't completely novel (Jabra has offered this sort of thing before), but it might be just the ticket if you're buying headphones as part of a commitment to getting in shape. The headphones themselves are identical, but the Boost edition throws in a water-resistant charging pouch that gives you 10 more hours of listening time.
All of the new BackBeats should hit stores (including Amazon) sometime in early October.