'Rainbow Six Seige' update could make your PS4 crash

The patch has brought with it a strange bug that crashes PS4 consoles whenever players try to use the game's social features. For now, your best bet is to either avoid downloading the patch altogether, or to steer clear of the in-game friends list and party invites. That's definitely going to sting, seeing as online multiplayer and co-operative gameplay is the best thing about the latest Rainbow Six. But, if you don't want to suffer repeat console crashes (which can lead to hard drive corruption) then just wait it out. Ubisoft advises keeping track of the game's Twitter account for all the latest updates. PC and Xbox users, on the other hand, have not reported an issue with the patch.

We're aware of the friends list and crashing issues on PS4 and we are working with Sony to resolve them. https://t.co/fnrWKJpAtg — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) September 20, 2017

Kotaku is also reporting that Reddit users have spotted a number of game-breaking exploits on several ranked maps. They include Oregon, Clubhouse, Coastline and Kafe, among others. Players have noted a bunch of glitches, such as instances where they've fallen through the map. Some gamers also mentioned frustrating lag issues, and there's talk of unbalanced characters (in particular the game's newest character Ela is being described as overpowered). Again, Ubisoft claims it is aware of these issues, and is working on a fix.