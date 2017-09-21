Volvo launches 12-month trade-in plan with XC40 crossover

By Reese Counts

After months of teasers and leaked images, Volvo finally pulled back the curtain on its latest crossover, the all-new XC40. The stylish new crossover packs in everything you would expect from a modern Volvo. The model will pack a whole host of active and passive safety equipment beneath its handsome, sporty skin. Two gasoline powertrains have been announced, though a hybrid and full electric version will come sometime later.



As with nearly every compact crossover, the XC40 looks to sell as much on style as it does on substance. Volvo is offering a wide range of interior and exterior colors, including a two-tone roof. In total, there are 17 color combinations for the roof and bodywork. The "Thor's hammer" LED running lights flank a sharper version of Volvo's corporate face. The overall design is a smaller, more sporty version of what you see on the XC90 and XC60. That's far from a bad thing, as those two are some of the best-looking vehicles around.



Likewise, the interior looks like a miniaturized version of Volvo's larger models. It's likely to use lower-grade materials, but the basic framework all seems to be there. The bold design and color choices carry over from the exterior. One model with black leather and red carpeting (shown in the photo gallery above) looks particularly fetching. The center stack features Volvo's quick and clean infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a bin below packs Qi wireless charging. A panoramic sunroof is available.



No Volvo would be complete without safety equipment. The XC40 comes standard with City Safety, which includes pedestrian, cyclist, vehicle and large-animal detection with automatic emergency braking. Other features include Pilot Assist, Run-off Road protection and mitigation, Cross Traffic alert and a 360-degree camera.



Care by Volvo will launch alongside the XC40. The new service is a negotiation-free sales model that has a national, flat-rate monthly fee, combined with the opportunity to upgrade to a new car as early as 12 months. This flat fee includes maintenance, insurance and the replacement of wear and tear items. Volvo equates it to owning a phone, where one payment gets you all the services. No pricing has been announced.



The 8.3-inch ride height is on the low side for a crossover, but we can't imagine many owners will be taking this on more than some dirt or gravel roads. That said, if the Cross Country and other XC models are any indication, Volvo knows just what its buyers are looking for in an off-roader.



At launch, the XC40 will come in a T5 Momentum all-wheel-drive variant. That model starts at $35,200 and comes with a turbocharged inline-four. Later in 2018, a $33,200 front-wheel-drive model will hit showrooms.