Google pays tribute to 'West Side Story' with VR pics and video

The museum also has something for those who want to go deeper than images and videos that make you want to sing Tonight. Since it tells the story of a local New Yorker falling in love with a Puerto Rican immigrant, it has essays and editorials you can read on how the musical tackled immigration, civil rights and racial stereotypes, as well as how it was seen as a "plea for racial tolerance." You can find them all on Google's West Side Story portal or on the Google Arts and Culture app for iOS and Android.