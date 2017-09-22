Walmart wants to deliver groceries straight to your fridge

Even if you're not physically around, you can supervise the process from start to finish. You'll receive a notification when the driver arrives, and you can watch the delivery through the August app if you have the brand's security cams installed. Walmart eCommerce Strategy & Business Operations VP Sloan Eddleston said the method presents a convenient option when you need it. If you're short on time to prepare for a party or any other event, for instance, you can rush back home and start cooking instead of having to go to grocery first.

Walmart aims to offer the option to more customers in the future, but it'll probably be impossible to use the same method everywhere and every time. A lot of people don't have smart locks and smart security cams, and even those who do might not be comfortable letting random delivery personnel inside. Eddleston says they can tweak the method and do whatever works best for customers, such as delivering groceries to their garage instead of inside their house.