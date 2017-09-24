Television with built-in Fire TV makes better use of your voice

One of the Element Fire TV Edition set's main hooks is clearly its Alexa voice control, so it stands to reason that the entire television stands to benefit the more you can use it, doesn't it? Sure enough, Element is trotting out an update that makes better use of voice recognition. You can enter text into fields using your voice instead of the keyboard, which could take a lot of the pain out of filling out forms and certain search boxes. Also, you can rename inputs to more familiar terms and use Alexa to switch to them -- you can specify that you're jumping to your PS4 instead of "HDMI2."