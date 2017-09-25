Apple drops Bing for Google on Siri and macOS searches

Apple has ditched Bing in favor of Google for results when searching the internet with Siri on iOS or Spotlight on macOS. It will finish rolling out this afternoon, according to TechCrunch, a switchover that was likely timed to sync with today's release of MacOS High Sierra.
Google will provide general internet links and videos, but Bing will still give image search results for now. The switch likely came due to the search giant paying billions of dollars to remain the default engine on Apple's devices, although the latter is just as interested in maintaining consistency and quality with user searches, TechCrunch pointed out.