Joe Biden will give daily news briefings on Echo and Google Home

How exactly the format will work isn't quite clear -- it sounds like Biden will be "curating" the content, but what's unclear is if the program will just replay stories from its sources or if Biden will be offering his own take. Judging from a few pictures the Biden's Briefing team shared, it looks like he'll be recording at least a bit of audio though. Either way, having a former VP dishing news he cares about from a bunch of big media sources is worth paying attention to. Sure, Biden could just share things on Twitter, but this will likely be a much less cluttered look at what Biden's interested in each day. Of course, that's provided you're interested in what he has to say -- time will tell just how partisan this feed is. If you're not a Google Home or Echo user, Biden's Briefing will also be available as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify and TuneIn as well.