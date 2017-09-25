Tesla Model 3’s touchscreen control panel detailed in new video

In the video, a showman in a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas, shows off the first Model 3 in the state. All the car's instrument readings (and even local speed limits) are displayed on the screen, as there's no dashboard cluster whatsoever. But from there, the driver or passengers can also fiddle with the climate, music, windshield wiper speed and so on, which is how the screen interface functions in Tesla's Model X or S vehicles -- the Model 3 just adds in essential driver information on the left side.

This is the first look at the interface for most folks because Tesla hasn't shared much about the upcoming car. Details have trickled out thanks to the small but growing number of Model 3 owners, who have banded together into an info-sharing group. Initial responses are a little troubling -- the Model 3 can't play FM radio or stream audio from their smart devices -- but as Ars Technica suggested, a lot of the kinks will probably be worked out in the coming months as the interface continues to be refined.