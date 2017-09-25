Yale's next concert brings your phone into the performance

The piece uses SynkroTakt technology to synchronize 32 audio tracks between your phone and the band's performance with virtually flawless timing. When there's a call-and-response section, for instance, the audience's phones will play their part in harmony. It's effectively adding hundreds of speakers (SynkroTakt can handle 250 or more devices) throughout the concert hall.

This isn't a one-off use. Brookshire has been performing "Honeycomb" elsewhere, and SynkroTakt is useful for just about anywhere that synced audio could add a dramatic effect, such as TV shows and art installations. Just think of Yale's performance as exposing this invention to a wider audience.