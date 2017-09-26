Google will reportedly spin off shopping service after antitrust fine

The EU's seven-year investigation found that users searching for products on Google Shopping were shown the company's own links over competitors' in the coveted ad slots at the top of the page, despite Google's being less relevant. The internet titan has until tomorrow, September 28th, to comply with the court's order to allow other companies to bid on those ad slots on an even playing field, without Google subsidizing its own bids with its ad money. Splitting off Google Shopping into a standalone unit will illustrate that.

Google is expected to announce its full plans for its Shopping entity tomorrow to make the deadline; If it fails to comply, the EU court could fine Google up to five percent of its daily revenue. But the company will continue appealing the court's decision.