Get ready to lose the tiniest USB-C authentication key in the world

Yubico has launched a new USB-C authentication key and it is tiny. The tiniest in the world, in fact. But size doesn't matter in this instance, as the YubiKey 4C Nano it works just like any other USB-C authentication key. Designed to replace text messages or external authenticator apps when using two-factor authentication, just insert the key into your PC and bingo, you've got access. Interestingly, though, the company claims its incredibly small size makes it well-suited to simply being left in your laptop, which kind of defies its security and protection purpose. Of course, the alternative is taking it out and -- for something of this size -- inevitably losing it.