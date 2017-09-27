DirecTV offers NFL Sunday Ticket refunds following player protests

The policy here isn't clear: The Wall Street Journal reported that the representatives they talked to had various interpretations of how the refunds actually work. It's possible that it's a full refund; it also could be prorated for the remainder of the season. The policy could also only apply to certain subscribers or plans. Yet more representatives said that there was no refund policy at all. We've reached out to DirecTV for clarification.

However, some subscribers have confirmed that they have received refunds for their subscriptions. Chris Baker, one such customer, told The Wall Street Journal that the representative he spoke to "insinuated there was a high volume of calls calling into cancel."

On Friday, the president stated during a speech that players should be fired for kneeling during the National Anthem. The NFL has so far been supportive of players' right to express their opinions, but it's unclear whether they'll maintain that position once it starts affecting the sport's revenue.