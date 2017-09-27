Google Slides add-ons pull in content from around the web

Not that you'll necessarily have to implement a script. You now have the option of linking slides in different presentations to keep information synchronized between them. If a colleague has your company's latest customer stats in their slides, it'll automatically show up in your own work.

Other upgrades? There's now integration between Keep and Slides, so you can drag your rough ideas into your deck to make them a reality. You can also insert diagrams, choose a grid view to see your slides as thumbnails and skip slides in a presentation without deleting them. All told, you may produce slicker-looking presentations with considerably less work.