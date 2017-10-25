Steam introduces digital gift cards ahead of holiday sales

Got friends who wait for Steam's holiday sales to buy a ton of games they might not get around to playing? Is that friend you? Now you can help your friend soften the blow by sending them digital gift cards that add to their Steam Wallet balance. Or, since that friend is you, have your parents/cousins/distant aunts help fund your habit.
You can only send funds to a Steam Friend you've had for more than three days, but once you select them, "send money" appears as an option. Easy! They come in the typical denominations of $5, $10, $25, $50 and $100. You can buy them with major credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and JCB), PayPal or Bitcoin.