Amazon's 'Breakaway' game is on hold while developers make changes

While things don't appear quite as dire as Kotaku reported, the fate of Breakaway does seem to be up in the air now. There's now no timeline for when the game will be set for a final release, if that day comes at all, and the other two games that were set to be published by Amazon also don't have release dates. This bit of news from the Breakaway team is the first thing the developer has shared since the Alpha ended about a month ago. If you were a fan of what Double Helix and Amazon were shooting for here, though, the team is still soliciting feedback and ideas to improve the game -- so if you're a fan and want to see it move forward, don't be quiet about it.