AT&T is working on an open-sourced AI project with Linux Foundation

The Acumos Project aims to provide tools for casual users, not data scientists, and will focus first on making apps and microservices. While The Linux Foundation's announcement was light on details, it noted that it will sustain the Acumos Project for some time and AT&T and other founder Tech Mahindra will contribute code.

"Artificial intelligence is a critical tool for growing our business. However, the current state of today's AI environment is fractured, which creates a significant barrier to adoption," Mazin Gilbert, Vice President of Advanced Technology at AT&T Labs said in a statement. "Acumos will expedite innovation and deployment of AI applications, and make them available to everyone."

Acumos Project code will become available nearer to the platform's launch in early 2018.