Kobo quadruples the storage for limited-edition Aura One e-reader

Enthusiasm for e-readers has slowed in recent years, meaning new entrants have to boldly differentiate or they'll fall under the wheels of Amazon's niche-dominating Kindle. Kobo's Aura One, released in August, is unique in the world of devices: It's waterproof, meaning you can finally take an e-reader into the bath, and has softer light for nighttime perusing. Now Kobo is releasing a limited edition of the device with 32GB of storage, quadruple the space of the original -- which is great news for fans of comics and manga.