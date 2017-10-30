Microsoft axes Outlook.com premium features

If you still want Premium's perks, you'll need to have an Office 365 subscription linked to one of Microsoft's email domains, whether it's Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live.com or MSN. You may also have to be patient, as the the features will take "several weeks" to roll out to Office 365 Home and Personal customers.

We've asked Microsoft if it can elaborate on the decision to cut Outlook.com Premium and will let you know what it says. Whatever the motivation, it's clear that Microsoft is putting a lot of stock in Office 365 -- the productivity service just became that much more tempting, even if it's at the expense of another offering.