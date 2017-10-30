Show More Results

Image credit: Evan Blass
This might be our best look at the OnePlus 5T yet

The phone should be officially announced soon.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
3h ago in Mobile
The OnePlus 5 might have just released earlier this year, but we're already waiting in anticipation for the OnePlus 5T, which is a slightly upgraded model. Now, we might have an idea of what it looks like. This morning, Evan Blass tweeted a picture of what is reportedly the top half of the smartphone.

There's not a lot to go on here -- it's easy to see a front-facing camera, sensors, a speaker and a side button on the phone. The real news, though, is the lack of side bezels, which seems to be the direction every phone manufacturer is going. You can see a comparison between the top half of the OnePlus 5 (taken by Engadget) and the 5T side by side below. The device should be announced soon, so we'll see what the full phone looks like in the coming days and weeks.

