'Dota 2' Dueling Fates update includes extensive gameplay changes

Dueling Fates will include a revamped matchmaking rating for both ranked and unranked players, switching to a six-month seasonal system. This will ensure "MMR is both recent and accurate...which will lead to better quality games for everyone," wrote valve. Players will also get a profile medal based on their peak MMR in each season, with the first ranked season kicking off in two weeks.

In addition, a new Turbo Mode serves up more gold and experience, weakens defensive towers, and reduces respawn time, making it ideal for experimenting with new heroes or strategies. The Ability Draft is also getting a new interface, and the Guide system will be more easily accessible. Plus, there's a boatload of new items, talents, and drafting rules on the way, which you can read about on the Dota 2 site.